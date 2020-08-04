BJP supporters protest isolation of IPS officer

Mumbai: A delegation of city corporators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by the party's leader of opposition Prabhakar Shinde and BJP corporator group leader Vinod Mishra staged an hourlong protest demonstration outside the cabin of BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday.

Civic officials had put Patna SP, IPS Vinay Tiwary, who had come to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide in quarantine as per protocol. The BJP has alleged that the BMC is interfering in the police investigation.

"What the BMC is doing is severely unethical. The airport guideline clearly states that those staying in the city for less than seven days aren't meant to be quarantined," Prabhakar Shinde, BJP LOP told FPJ.

"The BMC is interfering in the whole operation and is clearly stopping the police to carry a fair enquiry," alleged Shinde.

Earlier on July 28, a team of four police officers from Patna came to Mumbai to investigate the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, members of the team were not quarantined as they were seen carrying out the probe.

"If the BMC was so much keen on sending leaders to quarantine, then they should have kept the police team investigators in isolation as well, who came last week," said BJP corporator Harshita Narwekar.

She said that they went to meet the police commissioner after seeking an official appointment. “But he refused to meet us. We had also written a letter to the BMC commissioner, but he refused to accept it," stated Narwekar.