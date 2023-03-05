BJP-Sena's Ashirvaad Yatra from March 5 to woo BMC voters | File

Mumbai: Ahead of BMC elections, the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are planning one after another events in Mumbai to woo the voters. They are using every single day to reach out to the public in a number of ways. Now, they are planning Ashirvad Yatra from March 5 in all the Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai.

Read Also Bhopal:Police intercept BJP Vikas Yatra due to prohibitory order

BJP Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar informed on Saturday that the yatra is aimed at getting the blessings of people as well as deities of Mumbai. Every day from March 5 to 11, the yatra will spend for two to three hours in a constituency. Later, it will be halted at one of the famous temples in the local area. After meeting people there and taking blessings from god, the yatra will start again.

BJP has also planned a mega show of famous Marathi play 'Janata Raja', based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj, at Shivaji Park from March 14 to 19. Everyday, there will be one show at 6.45 pm and it will be free for all.

“We are expecting 10,000 people to watch the play everyday. So, at least 70,000 people will watch the life-enriching play. These are our efforts to spread the information about the inspirational life of Shivaji Maharaj,” said Shelar.

Read Also Shiv Sena rift: Supreme Court hearing spills over to March 7