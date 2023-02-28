e-Paper Get App
Bhopal:Police intercept BJP Vikas Yatra due to prohibitory order

Former minister Umashankar Gupta, supporters stage sit-in to protest police action

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
Former minister Umashankar Gupta, supporters stage sit-in to protest police action in Bhopal on Tuesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Police intercepted Vikas Yatra led by former minister Umashankar Gupta on Tuesday following prohibitory order imposed due to the ongoing State Assembly Budget session.

To protest the police action, the BJP leader and his supporters staged a sit-in on Thandi Sadak (Link Road no-1) near Hanuman Temple. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) chairman Kishan Suryavanshi and others were also present at the Vikas Yatra which was heading to Shaurya Smarak.

The Yatra that started from Vidhan Sabha in the morning, passed through wards 31, 46 and 47. It was when the Yatra was heading to Ward-33, that police intercepted

The Yatra was heading to Shaurya Smarak from Shivaji Square,when police stopped the BJP workers near Hanuman Temple from moving ahead. The police cited imposition of Section 144 due to the Assembly Budget Session in progress.

Gupta and his supporters sat on dharna in protest. Gupta also called up collector Avinash Lavania over the matter. After an hour and a half, the leaders and workers called off their dharna.

Former Minister Umashankar Gupta fainted during the protest .

Former Minister Umashankar Gupta fainted during the protest . | FP

Ex-minister faints during protest: Former Minister Umashankar Gupta, fainted during the dharna. He was rushed to a private hospital. He underwent medical checkup and was discharged thereafter. 

