BJP protest: Party left red-faced as leaders turn their backs on the protest

The protest announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the present government left it red-faced with many of its workers turning their backs on it. The aggressive ruling parties attacked BJP on social media by trending #MaharashtradrohiBJP on Twitter.

BJP had planned on having a mega event with state president Chandrakant Patil scheduling virtual meetings and giving clear cut instructions about the protest. The slogans to be written on placards and the method of protesting was conveyed to them. But despite this, it got a lukewarm response. Only key BJP leaders participated in the agitation near their home or party office.

In Pune, the protest was scheduled to be held from 10.30am to 11am. Only a few workers were seen near the party office.

Shiv Sena workers gathered before the office of BJP state president Chandrakant Patil and expressed their solidarity with the state government. In rest of Maharashtra, the agitation was scheduled from 11am to 11.30am. However, workers were missing.

“When the state is fighting its worst battle against COVID-19, BJP should have joined it in this fight. But they ditched Maharashtra. The people of Maharashtra did not like this. Even their workers’ conscience did not allow them to participate in the protest at such a time,” Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.

Aaditya slams BJP for using children

Shiv Sena leader and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray slammed BJP for using children in its protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. A BJP member of the legislative assembly was seen with children in the protest. The children, having BJP flags in their hand, were not wearing masks.