BJP Plans To Cut Tickets Of Unpopular MPs In Maharashtra; Stronger Candidates To Field Constituencies For Lok Sabha 2024 Polls

The BJP’s central leadership in Delhi and the machinery in Maharashtra are preparing vigorously for the Lok Sabha elections, and have decided to cut tickets of MPs in the “danger zone”. These MPs, as per sources, are unpopular or “on the edge in progress book”.

Those in the know said that the plan is to field only strong candidates. Accordingly, the names of Sudhir Mungantiwar from Chandrapur, Girish Mahajan from Raver, Ravindra Chavan or Sanjay Kelkar from Thane, Ram Satpute from Solapur, Rahul Narwekar from south Mumbai have been discussed.

Sources said that MLAs will be fielded considering their popularity and caste equations in the constituencies. Sources in the BJP also said that the modus operandi from Madhya Pradesh will be applied in Maharashtra, wherein sitting ministers and MPs from the Centre have been fielded in many seats that were lost to other parties in the last elections.

BJP's Mission In Maharashtra

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP’s mission of 45-plus target has been set in Maharashtra as well. For this, a state survey is being conducted and testing of waters has begun.

Wherever there is a threat of defeat, popular MLAs or ministers would be fielded. In some other constituencies, fresh faces might be fielded.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties are planning to challenge the BJP by building a united front. Efforts are being made to make the INDIA bloc stronger. The Congress party, which can pose a strong challenge to the BJP, has entrusted the responsibility of Konkan and Marathwada regions to senior leader Naseem Khan.

The responsibility of north Maharashtra has been handed over to MLA Praniti Shinde, the daughter of former chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

Former minister and party working president Basavaraj Patil has been entrusted with the responsibility of west Maharashtra, while state working president Kunal Patil has been entrusted with the responsibility of Amravati and Nagpur divisions.

