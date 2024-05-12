Navi Mumbai: Man Held For Sex Assault On Minor Daughter

Representational Image

The Rabale police arrested a 45-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting his teen daughter four years back. The crime came to light when the victim's uncle, with whom the minor had been staying for a while, was going to drop her home. Afraid that she might be again subjected to the same horror, the 14-year-old told her uncle how her father sexually assaulted her when she was 10.

The accused, a conservancy worker, stayed with his parents, the victim and her brother at Digha. His wife had left him around 13 years back. For a few weeks, the teen was staying with her uncle at Govandi. On May 7, when he was on his way to drop her back home, she recounted her ordeal.

The shocked uncle immediately took her to the Shivaji Nagar police station and registered a complaint, which was later transferred to the Rabale police. “After the case was transferred, we arrested the accused on Saturday. Confessing to the crime, he said that he had sexually abused his daughter twice when she was 10,” said a cop. The minor had told about the incident to her grandmother, who thrashed the accused and shifted the girl to her uncle’s house, the cop added.