BJP Picks New & Defector Corporators For Key Committees

BMC | File Photo

Mumbai: The BJP has nominated several newly elected corporators — including a number who recently defected from rival parties — to key statutory committees. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) has opted to appoint first-time corporators to important panels, choosing them over senior leaders.

On Monday, the civic house nominated 90 newly elected councillors to its four key statutory committees — Standing, Improvements, Education, and BEST. While corporators from all political parties seek nomination to these powerful decision-making panels, only a few secure a place, depending on their standing within the party. However, this time, a few leaders from rival parties who joined the BJP just before the civic elections have also secured nominations to these committees.

In powerful civic bodies like the BMC, real authority lies with its statutory committees, particularly the Standing Committee, which wields direct financial powers over the annual budget, expenditure approvals, allocation of funds for development works, contracts, and major civic projects. Equally significant is the Improvement Committee, a key statutory body that takes decisions related to urban development. Each of these committees comprises 26 members, and their composition reflects the sharp political equations within the corporation.

Rakhi Jadhav, the NCP corporator-turned-BJP from Ward 131, secures a spot on the powerful Standing Committee. Dr. Seeda Khan - NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Ajit Raorane - NCP (Sharad Pawar), after lending crucial support to the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, are rewarded with positions in the Standing and Improvement Committees. Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Tejasvee Ghosalkar (Ward 2) and NCP corporator Chandan Sharma (Ward 122), both winning on BJP tickets, strengthen the party’s hold on the Improvement Committee.

BJP has nominated Tejinder Singh Tiwana, along with Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Laxmi Bhatiya and first-time corporator Minakshi Patankar, to the Standing Committee. Rising stars like Lona Rawat, who stunned the city by defeating Shiv Sena (Shinde) MP Ravindra Waikar’s daughter Deepti Waikar in Jogeshwari, are rewarded with a place on the Improvement Committee. Ankit Prabhu, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu, secures a spot on the Education Committee.

Members on standing committee :

BJP: Ganesh Khankar, Prabhakar Shinde, Rakhi Jadhav, Adv. Makrand Narwekar, Harish Bhandirge, Shivkumar Jha, Sheetal Gambhir, Prakash Darekar, Preeti Satam, Tejinder Singh Tiwana.

Shiv Sena: Amey Ghole, Yamini Jadhav, Anjali Naik, Dr. Seeda Khan.

Shiv Sena (UBT): Shraddha Jadhav, Yashodhar Phanse, Dipmala Badhe, Laxmi Bhatiya, Ramakant Rahate, T. Jagdish, Minakshi Patankar.

Congress: Ashraf Azmi, Tulip Miranda, Ajanta Yadav.

AIMIM: Qureshi Jamiri.

MNS: Yashwant Killedar.