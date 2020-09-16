BJP opts for Prashant Salvi as House Leader in MBMC

In an apparent attempt to bolster its youth-friendly image, the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership has opted Prashant Dalvi as the leader of the house (LoH) in the general body house of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Known for his oratory skills and leadership qualities, Dalvi has been elected as corporator from panel number 18 in Mira Road.

Apart from representing his party in the powerful standing committee, Dalvi, during his stint as the chief of the water supply panel had played an instrumental role in exposing a scam involving issuance of water connections on the virtue of fake identities and fabricated documents.

A former Shiv Sena corporator, Dalvi, who had jumped into the BJP bandwagon is now known to be a staunch supporter of former legislator Narendra Mehta. Dalvi will take over the reins from veteran BJP leader Rohidas Patil.