'BJP Only Wants To Spread Hatred': Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Anand Dubey On Nitesh Rane's

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey | ANI

Mumbai: In a scathing attack, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey called Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Rane's recent comments in Ahmednagar as "unfortunate" and accused the BJP of fueling hatred.

"Nitesh Rane's remarks are unfortunate. There is only FIR but no arrests made. They want to create an atmosphere of hatred in the state before the elections. Maharashtra was never like this...BJP only wants to spread hatred," Dubey said.

#WATCH | On BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's 'provocative' remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey says, "Nitesh Rane's remarks are unfortunate. There is only FIR but no arrests made. They want to create an atmosphere of hatred in the state before the elections. Maharashtra was never… pic.twitter.com/3rjSUl5MwA — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2024

According to police, two cases were registered against Rane for allegedly giving provocative speeches on two different occasions in Srirampur and Topkhana police jurisdiction of Ahmednagar district on Sunday. Nitesh Rane made the remarks during the Sakal Hindu Samaj agitation in Ahmednagar.

When asked about Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that discussions are ongoing on the issues of seat-sharing and selecting a CM face between leaders of MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) parties.

"Discussions are ongoing on the issues of seat-sharing and selecting a CM face between leaders of MVA parties. Right now things are in favour of MVA in Maharashtra. Soon after the upcoming festivals, we will tell more about seat sharing and the CM face...There are three parties in the alliance and there is one formula - 'Sabka Saath and Sabka Samman'," he said.

Dubey also mentioned that many MLAs of Shiv Sena (EKnath Shinde) want to join them and are in touch with them.

"We are confident that MVA parties will cross 200 seats in Assembly elections (total 288 seats)...There is no infighting between parties of MVA unlike what is happening in Mahayuti. We are seeing that they won't be able to cross even 88 seats in the polls...In Mahayuti, there are three parties- the way Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) is being insulted there, RSS also doesn't like him....You should only consider that there is only BJP and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena in that alliance. Many MLAs (of Shiv Sena-Shinde) want to join us and are in touch with us," he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader further informed that they will fight on 20 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir elections that will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1.

Maharashtra legislative assembly elections will be held in 288 constituencies. The Election Commission of India has yet to announce the dates for the election.

The upcoming Maharashtra election will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the UBT Shiv Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Maha Yuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

The recent Lok Sabha Election has given a boost to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) winning nine seats, the Congress 13, and the NCP-SP winning eight, bringing the total tally of the alliance to 30.

On the other hand, the Mahayuti alliance suffered a major blow with BJP winning only nine seats, Shiv Sena winning seven and NCP folded with one seat, bringing the total tally of alliance to 17.