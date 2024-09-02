'Whoever Supports Ramgiri Maharaj Gets Death Threat', BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Reacts After Two FIRs For Delivering Hate Speeches

Nitesh Rane | File Photo

Mumbai: After two FIRs have been registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for delivering hate speeches in an event organised in support of religious guru Ramgiri Maharaj, Rane has given his first reaction to the allegations made against him. 'Whoever comes in support of Ramgiri Maharaj or even puts status on social media gets death threats, but no actions are taken," he said.

In the video of Rane's speech on Sunday which got circulated on the internet, Rane can be heard saying if anyone says anything against Ramgiri Maharaj, “We will enter your mosques and hit you one by one.”

Speaking with ANI, Rane said, "Yesterday's statement was a reaction to an action...I gave a statement about me being a Hindu Gabbar Singh, it is on the basis that the Hindu community does not need to be scared..."

Mumbai | BJP MLA Nitesh Rane says, "Yesterday I was in Ahilyanagar and Srirampur. There we came out in support of Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj ji. There was nothing new in the statement given by him. I can show you statements of a minimum of 10 Muslim scholars who have already… pic.twitter.com/xv3KPUaQvm — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2024

Ramgiri Maharaj Is Alleged For Making Derogatory Comments Against Islam

Religious guru Ramgiri Maharaj, as per reports, has been accused of making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad and Islam. He had allegedly made derogatory remarks during a religious program in Nashik’s Shah Panchale village. Cases have been registered against him at many places in Maharashtra and Muslim leaders have been protesting in different parts of the county demanding his arrest.

Rane in his statement on Monday said that, "There was nothing new in the statement given by Ramgiri Maharaj. I can show you statements of a minimum of 10 Muslim scholars who have already mentioned the fact that Ramgiri Maharaj has said."

What Rane Said In Support Of Ramgiri Maharaj On Sunday

A video from one of the events, Sakal Hindi Samaj Andolan, organised in Ahmednagar in support of Ramgiri Maharaj, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane is heard making provocative statements. In the video, Rane can be heard saying if anyone says anything against Ramgiri Maharaj, “We will enter your mosques and hit you one by one.”

“If towards our Ramgiri Maharaj....they will say that I spoke in Marathi, so I am threatening you in the language you understand. If you say anything against our Ramgiri Maharaj, then we will come inside your mosques and beat you up one by one. Keep this in mind."

Sharing the video, AIMIM national spokesperson, Waris Pathan, in a post on X requested the chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and his deputy, Devendra Fadnavis to take cognizance of the matter and arrest Rane.