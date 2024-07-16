Disha Salian Death Case: Citing Political Bias, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Seeks Removal Of Police Official Responsible For Taking His Statement

Disha Salian Death Case: Nitesh Rane Summoned By SIT Team | File Photo

Mumbai: After receiving a summons from the Mumbai police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday in the Disha Salian death case, BJP legislator Nitesh Rane requested the police commissioner on Monday to change the officer responsible for taking his statement.

About Disha Salian's Death Case

The SIT asked Rane on Thursday to share information about Salian’s death. Salian, 28, the former manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead on June 8, 2020, in Malad. Rane has been claiming that Salian’s death was not a suicide but a murder.

The SIT issued summons to Rane, asking him to provide any information he had.

“I have reservations about an officer, and according to my sources, he has links with Matoshree [residence of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray]. I requested the CP to change the officer to ensure a transparent investigation, and then I will provide my statement. The CP assured me that an additional CP or DCP-level officer would be appointed. I am ready to provide my statement, but if it is manipulated, it would be wrong as this officer has such a background,” Rane said.

Rane posted on X: “I have requested CP Mumbai to change the concerned officer who will take my statement in the Disha Salian case. I have reserved about his background and who he is in touch with according to my sources. CP has assured me he will change and let me know.”

Rane has been claiming that Salian’s death was suspicious and has further claimed it was not a suicide but a murder, demanding an inquiry. After her body was found, the police claimed that Salian allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a highrise building. Salian’s postmortem was conducted two days after her death.

Questions were raised by some individuals about why the post-mortem was done two days later. Some questions were raised about Disha's death.

The SIT was formed in December last year. In December 2023, the commissioner ordered a reinvestigation into Salian’s death. Rajiv Jain, additional commissioner, North Region, heads the SIT