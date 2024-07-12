 Disha Salian Death Case: Nitesh Rane Summoned By SIT Team
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiDisha Salian Death Case: Nitesh Rane Summoned By SIT Team

Disha Salian Death Case: Nitesh Rane Summoned By SIT Team

Nitesh Rane has been claiming that Salian's death was not a suicide but a murder. The SIT issued a summons to Rane, asking him to provide any information he had.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Disha Salian Death Case: Nitesh Rane Summoned By SIT Team | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday asked BJP MLA Nitesh Rane to share information about Disha Salian's death. Salian, 28, former manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead on June 8, 2020 in Malad.

Rane has been claiming that Salian's death was not a suicide but a murder. The SIT issued a summons to Rane, asking him to provide any information he had.

Rane Says, 'Ready To Cooperate'

Rane said, “I have just received the summons and I have been saying since day one that this is a case of murder. I am ready to cooperate with the police. The MVA government wanted to do a cover-up and save Aaditya Thackeray and his other friends. I am ready to give whatever information I have to the police.”

The summons was sent by Malwani senior inspector Chimaji Adhav, who is probing the case. “Rane can come at his convenience and to avoid any inconvenience,” the official said

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Disha Salian Death Case: Nitesh Rane Summoned By SIT Team

Disha Salian Death Case: Nitesh Rane Summoned By SIT Team

Who Is Rajesh Shah? Know Everything About Sacked Shiv Sena Leader Whose Son Mowed Down Woman In...

Who Is Rajesh Shah? Know Everything About Sacked Shiv Sena Leader Whose Son Mowed Down Woman In...

Maharashtra State Legislative Council Polls: Close Watch On Cross-Voting Spectre

Maharashtra State Legislative Council Polls: Close Watch On Cross-Voting Spectre

Mumbai: Couple Booked For Defrauding 25 People Of ₹1.63 Crore For Work Visas

Mumbai: Couple Booked For Defrauding 25 People Of ₹1.63 Crore For Work Visas

Mumbai: High Court Upholds Government's Rent Charge Decision Based on Ready Reckoner Rates

Mumbai: High Court Upholds Government's Rent Charge Decision Based on Ready Reckoner Rates