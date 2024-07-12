Disha Salian Death Case: Nitesh Rane Summoned By SIT Team | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday asked BJP MLA Nitesh Rane to share information about Disha Salian's death. Salian, 28, former manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead on June 8, 2020 in Malad.

Rane has been claiming that Salian's death was not a suicide but a murder. The SIT issued a summons to Rane, asking him to provide any information he had.

Rane Says, 'Ready To Cooperate'

Rane said, “I have just received the summons and I have been saying since day one that this is a case of murder. I am ready to cooperate with the police. The MVA government wanted to do a cover-up and save Aaditya Thackeray and his other friends. I am ready to give whatever information I have to the police.”

The summons was sent by Malwani senior inspector Chimaji Adhav, who is probing the case. “Rane can come at his convenience and to avoid any inconvenience,” the official said