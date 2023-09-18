BJP Leader Issues Warning To CM Shinde Over 'Dhangar' Community Concerns, Calls For Action

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar has issued a warning to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, urging him to take note of the potential for a protest within the 'Dhangar' community, similar to the 'Jaat' protest that occurred in the country a few years ago.

Padalkar, a staunch advocate for the rights of the 'Dhangar' and OBC communities emphasised that while the 'Dhangar' community seeks resolution of their issues through constitutional means, failure by the government to address these concerns promptly could potentially lead to a 'Jaat'-style protest in the state.

Demand for reservation

He requested Shinde to convene a meeting to discuss reservations for the 'Dhangar' community and its associated issues.

In his letter, he has implored Shinde to appoint the esteemed senior counsel, Kumbhakoni, as permanent counsel for the ongoing 'Dhangar' community reservation case currently pending before the Bombay High Court.

Padalkar's letter to CM |

Furthermore, Padalkar has urged the CM to review the allocation of funds for 22 policies amounting to Rs 1000 crores, designed to benefit the 'Dhangar' community, in line with the provisions for the Adivasi community. He highlighted that certain policies have faced implementation challenges due to budgetary constraints.

Additionally, Padalkar has beseeched the CM to enact specific legislation for the protection of shepherds, safeguarding them from attacks, and facilitating the allocation of grazing lands at minimal rates.

A financial allocation of Rs 200 crores has been proposed for the development of the Biroba Temple at Aarewadi, a sacred site revered by the 'Dhangar' community. Similarly, the restoration of the Vaafgaon fort, the birthplace of Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar, has been suggested.

'Punyshlok Ahilyabai Holkar Nagar'

Padalkar has also called for the renaming of Ahmadnagar district to be renamed as 'Punyshlok Ahilyabai Holkar Nagar'.