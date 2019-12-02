BJP leader Ananth Hegde claims Fadnavis' 80-hour CM stunt was planned to 'save' 40,000 crores

Anant Kumar Hegde said, 'You all know that our man (Fadnavis) in Maharashtra became the Chief Minister for 80 hours and then resigned. Why did they do this drama? Didn't we know that we did not have a majority and yet he became CM. This is the question that everyone asks.”

Hegde also said, “CM has access to around Rs 40,000 Cr from Centre.He knew if Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena govt comes to power it would misuse funds meant for development. So it was decided that there should be a drama. Fadnavis became CM&in 15hrs he moved Rs40,000 Cr back to Centre”