BJP demands reopening of temples, stages protest

Mumbai: BJP on Saturday staged an agitation demanding reopening of temples in the state. Some of the leaders including Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Praveen Darekar warned if the temples are not reopened in next two days the BJP workers will do it.

BJP criticised the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for its adamant stand especially when the Centre has allowed to reopen temples, mosques, churches and other religious places across the country.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis took a swipe at the MVA government saying that why the enthusiasm that was shown for reopening the liquor shops is missing when comes to restarting temples. He observed closure of religious places including temples was not proper and cited that after they were reopened in a couple of states no major spurt in coronavirus cases was reported there.

BJP leaders and workers in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Ratnagiri and a couple of places resorted to 'ghanta naad' (ringing of bells) and banging of plates outside temples. They raised slogans against the state government pressing for an early reopening of places of worship especially when malls and local transport were allowed to operate.