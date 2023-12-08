 Bizarre! Traffic Cops In Thane Ride Bike On Divider On Their Way To Bhiwandi; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBizarre! Traffic Cops In Thane Ride Bike On Divider On Their Way To Bhiwandi; Video Goes Viral

Bizarre! Traffic Cops In Thane Ride Bike On Divider On Their Way To Bhiwandi; Video Goes Viral

A video is going viral on social media platform, which shows two traffic cops in their uniform riding on their bike.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 08, 2023, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Administrator

Traffic police play a crucial role in enforcing traffic rules to ensure public safety and prevent accidents. But what if they themselves start breaking rules? A similar incident has come to fore from Thane district of Maharashtra.

A video is going viral on social media platform, which shows two traffic cops in their uniform riding on their bike. But here's the twist. The two traffic cops are riding their bike on the divider built in the middle of the road. The video is reportedly from Thane-Bhiwandi highway. The footage, recorded by onlookers, has garnered attention and sparked discussions about the actions of the policemen, prompting questions about their adherence to the very regulations they are tasked with enforcing.

Watch the video here:

Driving/riding on footpath/cycle track is an offence under the new traffic rules of Maharashtra police and can attract a fine upto Rs 500.

However, some social media users pointed out that the traffic cops were riding on the divider to reach asap at a point where traffic jam was caused due to trucks.

"Dont malign them for no reason. They are travelling that way to reach the point asap which has been bottlenecked by errant truckers. I travel daily on that path. So please learn to appreciate their work. They risk their health and lives working in such unforgiving conditions," one social media user wrote.

Read Also
WATCH: Stuck In Traffic Jam, MP Dr Amol Kolhe Joins Cops In Easing Congestion At Somatane Phata
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bizarre! Traffic Cops In Thane Ride Bike On Divider On Their Way To Bhiwandi; Video Goes Viral

Bizarre! Traffic Cops In Thane Ride Bike On Divider On Their Way To Bhiwandi; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Flags Surge In Fires, Questions BMC's Safety Oversight During Legislative...

Mumbai: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Flags Surge In Fires, Questions BMC's Safety Oversight During Legislative...

Maharashtra: Alarm Chain Pulling Incidents Rampant In State; CR  Registers 1075 Cases Between April...

Maharashtra: Alarm Chain Pulling Incidents Rampant In State; CR  Registers 1075 Cases Between April...

Mumbai News: 7 Central Railway Officials To Be Honoured With 'Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar' 2023

Mumbai News: 7 Central Railway Officials To Be Honoured With 'Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar' 2023

Mumbai News: CM Eknath Shinde To Join 'Deep Clean Drive' In City On December 9, Urges Citizens To...

Mumbai News: CM Eknath Shinde To Join 'Deep Clean Drive' In City On December 9, Urges Citizens To...