Bizarre! Traffic Cops In Thane Ride Bike On Divider On Their Way To Bhiwandi; Video Goes Viral

Administrator

Traffic police play a crucial role in enforcing traffic rules to ensure public safety and prevent accidents. But what if they themselves start breaking rules? A similar incident has come to fore from Thane district of Maharashtra.

A video is going viral on social media platform, which shows two traffic cops in their uniform riding on their bike. But here's the twist. The two traffic cops are riding their bike on the divider built in the middle of the road. The video is reportedly from Thane-Bhiwandi highway. The footage, recorded by onlookers, has garnered attention and sparked discussions about the actions of the policemen, prompting questions about their adherence to the very regulations they are tasked with enforcing.

Watch the video here:

Driving/riding on footpath/cycle track is an offence under the new traffic rules of Maharashtra police and can attract a fine upto Rs 500.

However, some social media users pointed out that the traffic cops were riding on the divider to reach asap at a point where traffic jam was caused due to trucks.

"Dont malign them for no reason. They are travelling that way to reach the point asap which has been bottlenecked by errant truckers. I travel daily on that path. So please learn to appreciate their work. They risk their health and lives working in such unforgiving conditions," one social media user wrote.