Bird Flu in Maharashtra: State logs 4,479 bird deaths in single day

A total of 4,479 birds comprising 4,351 poultry birds have died on Tuesday because of Avian Influenza in Maharashtra. The samples are being sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section, Pune for testing. A total of 12,752 deaths of various birds have been reported till date since January 8.

The department of animal husbandry made a presentation of the present state of bird flu and the steps taken so far to tackle it in the state.

As per the provision of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, 25, 229 poultry birds within a 1 km radius of the infected poultry farms from 7 districts and 14 places have been culled by following standard protocol. Similarly, 1091 eggs and 4215 kg poultry feed have also been destroyed in the infected zone. The area has also been disinfected.

A Central team, which has been in the state since January 17, on Wednesday visited the infected areas of Beed and Parbhani to monitor the activities of controlling the disease.

To contain the incidences of Bird Flu without delay, the state has conferred all its powers to district collectors under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009 for the prevention, control, and eradication of Avian Influenza. The local administration can initiate the process of declaration of “Alert Zone’’ in the area of mortality of poultry birds suspected to be dead of Bird Flu and ensure necessary precautions.

The department has communicated to the owners of poultry farms and the general public that intimation of mortality in the crows, parrots, herons, or in migratory birds in any village or of any unusual mortality of poultry birds in commercial farms and in backyard poultry should be given immediately to the nearest veterinary dispensary.