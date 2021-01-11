Bird flu in Maharashtra: Four birds found dead in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) stepped into action after four birds were found dead across the city. The cause of death could not be ascertained, as the lab in Pune refused to take further samples for testing. However, the civic body took the situation seriously and started taking measures as per the state and central government guidelines.

Abhijit Bangar, municipal commissioner of NMMC, confirmed that four dead birds were found across the city, including in Belapur. He said that they were disposed off safely, as per the guidelines. “We were supposed to send the sample for testing to a Pune lab. However, the lab is already flooded with samples and they wouldn’t take any more right now,” said Bangar. He added that, as per their suggestions, the birds were disposed off safely.

The civic body will also publish advertisements about the precautions to be taken by common people. “We are sending a message regarding measures to be taken at the ground level. Citizens must ensure they do not come in contact with birds of any kind,” said Bangar.

The civic body will also take a decision on the closure of chicken shops and other measures very soon.