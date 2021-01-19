Bird flu in Maharashtra: 8,273 avian influenza deaths recorded since outbreak

The intimation should also be given on the Toll-free no. 18002330418. It is advised that the dead birds should not be touched with bare hands, post mortem of such dead birds should not be conducted and the dead birds should not be disposed off without intimation. As per the provisions under Section 4 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases of Animals Act, 2009, every owner, or any other person, non-governmental organization, public bodies or village Panchayat, in- charge of any animal which he or it has a reason to believe to be infective of a scheduled disease shall report the fact to the Village Officer or Village Panchayat in-charge, who may report the same in writing to the nearest available Veterinarian.

Everyone in the state needs to take these precautions as mentioned above, for containment of the outbreak at the place of occurrence and to prevent the further spread of the disease.The Avian Influenza virus gets inactivated at temperature of 70 degree Celsius in 3 seconds. Properly cooked chicken and boiled eggs are safe for human consumption. It is appealed to the citizens that they should not consume raw, half cooked poultry meat or eggs. The chicken shop proprietors are strictly directed to use gloves, mask covering mouth and nose, stringent hygiene practices in the shop and to maintain social physical distancing norms. It is also urged not to spread misconceptions and rumors based on unscientific information about bird flu.