Avian flu: Culling operation underway as bird flu confirmed for poultry birds in 5 states

The central government on Monday informed that avian influenza (AI) has been confirmed in five states for poultry birds and in nine states for the crow, migratory and wild birds till January 18.

Further, bird flu has been confirmed in samples of the dead heron from Tis Hazari, New Delhi and in crow from Red Fort and an advisory in this regard has been issued to Delhi for taking necessary action.

In Maharashtra, Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been deployed and culling of poultry birds is underway in all the affected epicentres. Culling operations have been completed in Central Poultry Development Organisation (CPDO), Mumbai and cleaning and disinfection is in process. "Similarly, culling and sanitisation operations have been completed in the epicentres of Latur district in village Kendrewadi, Ahmedpur, village Sukani, and village Tondar (Vajrawadi) in Udgir taluk and village Kurdwadi in Ausa taluk."