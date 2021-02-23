Bird Flu in Maharashtra: 118 poultry birds found dead

A total of 118 poultry birds has been found dead due to bird flu in Maharashtra. No mortality was reported in herons, sparrows, parrots and crows. The samples are being sent for testing to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and Disease Investigation Section, Pune.

According to the department of animal husbandry, so far, 7,33,050 poultry birds including a record 5,99,203 birds from Navapur in Nandurbar district, 26,63,245 eggs and 74,040 kg of poultry feed have been scientifically destroyed within a radius of 1 km from the poultry farm in the infected zones.

The state government has released Rs 3.38 crore towards compensation to the poultry farmers where the culling of poultry birds, disposal of eggs and poultry feed have been carried out in the infected zones for containment of Bird Flu.

The poultry farmers are urged to follow strict biosecurity measures. The chicken shop proprietors are strictly directed to use gloves, a mask covering the mouth and nose, stringent hygiene practices in the shop and to maintain social physical distancing norms.

Further, the state government has appealed to the citizens not to consume raw, half-cooked poultry meat or eggs. They have been also requested not to spread misconceptions and rumours based on unscientific information about bird flu.

The state government has delegated powers to the district collectors under the provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009 for the prevention, control and eradication of bird flu.