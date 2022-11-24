Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav likely to campaign for Uddhav led Shiv Sena in Mumbai civic body poll | Twitter

A day after Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena UBT leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray visited Bihar and met CM Nitish Kumar and Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav, reports are rife that Tejashwi might campaign for Uddhav's side in the upcoming Mumbai civic body poll.

As per an India Today report, the primary reason behind Junior Thackeray's meeting with Tejashwi was the upcoming civic polls and he has invited the RJD leader to campaign for the party.

Retaining power in the civic polls is a closer roadblock for the Uddhav-led Shiv Sena as compared to the Lok Sabha elections. The party is targeting a huge chunk of voters (around 50 lakh) from UP and Bihar whose sizeable population could play a vital role in the results.

Accompanied by party MPs Anil Desai and Priyanka Chaturvedi, Aaditya Thackeray met the Bihar leaders in Patna during his day-long visit there on Wednesday.

Aaditya Thackeray appreciates work in Bihar

Aditya Thackeray insisted that the meeting was not political and appreciated the good work being done by Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav for the people of Bihar.

"They are doing great work here and that's why Bihar is developing. This is the reason I have come here today," he said.

In their discussions, Aditya Thackeray said they exchanged views on environment, development industry, employment, inflation, etc, but nothing political.

The Sena MLA and ex-minister added that he has invited both the CM and Dy CM to visit Mumbai at their convenience, and they also suggested that he go on a tour of various tourist destinations in Bihar.

A fortnight ago, Aditya Thackeray had walked beside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra and the duo developed a warm rapport.