Shiv Sena in Bihar: After meeting Tejashwi Yadav, Aaditya Thackeray meets CM Nitish Kumar |

Patna (Bihar): Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray paid a visit to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at his residence along with Tejashwi Yadav and Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday.

Aaditya Thackeray also shared images of their meeting on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Met the CM of Bihar Nitish Kumar Ji today in Patna. Had a discussion over various ongoing topics during our meeting. Also had a discussion over the environment and Nitish Ji's electric car."

"Nitish Ji had good relations with Late. Balasaheb Thackeray and currently with Uddhavji Thackeray. The meeting refreshed the old memories," he further added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Aaditya Thackeray was welcomed at Rabri Devi's residence in Patna where he had a meeting with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. Pictures of their meeting were shared by Tejashwi Yadav and Aaditya Thackeray on their Twitter handles.

'No political discussions': Thackeray Jr. after meeting Bihar CM, DyCM

After the meeting, Aaditya Thackeray, said that it was a courtesy call with "no political discussions".

"Tejashwi and I are of the same age. We have been speaking over the phone since the time I was in government and he was in the (Bihar) opposition. We met for the first time," said Thackeray, son of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Both the young leaders - Tejashwi Yadav, 33 and Aaditya Thackeray, 32 - said that more than anything else, they would cooperate to "save the Constitution and Democracy' that are under threat in the country, and Thackeray emphasised how during the Maha Vikas Aghadi rule, the government worked as per the Constitution for the progress of Maharashtra.

The Sena MLA and ex-minister added that he has invited both the CM and Dy CM to visit Mumbai at their convenience, and they also suggested that he go on a tour of various tourist destinations in Bihar.

A fortnight ago, Aaditya Thackeray had walked beside Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra and the duo developed a warm rapport.

(With inputs from IANS)