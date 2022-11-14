Big relief for rapist Ram Rahim, HC rejects petition opposing parole, will continue to be out

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh | File Photo

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the leader of Dera Sacha Sauda and convicted rapist, was relieved on Monday when the Punjab & Haryana High Court dismissed the case contesting the decision to give him parole. The Dera chief was found guilty of rape and murder and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Was granted bail on October 14

On October 14, he was granted a 40-day parole and released from the Rohtak prison.

The high court questioned the petition's viability during the hearing and ordered the Haryana government to dismiss HC Arora's representation within a week.