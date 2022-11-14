Big relief for rapist Ram Rahim, HC rejects petition opposing parole, will continue to be out

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the leader of Dera Sacha Sauda and convicted rapist, was relieved on Monday when the Punjab & Haryana High Court dismissed the case contesting the decision to give him parole. The Dera chief was found guilty of rape and murder and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.
Was granted bail on October 14
On October 14, he was granted a 40-day parole and released from the Rohtak prison.
The high court questioned the petition's viability during the hearing and ordered the Haryana government to dismiss HC Arora's representation within a week.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)