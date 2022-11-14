e-Paper Get App
Big relief for rapist Ram Rahim, HC rejects petition opposing parole, will continue to be out

The Dera chief was found guilty of rape and murder and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
article-image
Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh | File Photo
Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the leader of Dera Sacha Sauda and convicted rapist, was relieved on Monday when the Punjab & Haryana High Court dismissed the case contesting the decision to give him parole. The Dera chief was found guilty of rape and murder and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Was granted bail on October 14

On October 14, he was granted a 40-day parole and released from the Rohtak prison.

The high court questioned the petition's viability during the hearing and ordered the Haryana government to dismiss HC Arora's representation within a week.

article-image

