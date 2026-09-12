Big Breakthrough In Mumbai Serial Cat Killings Case: Accused Arrested, Police To Seek Custody |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged killing of stray cats in Govandi. The police officials, acting on a complaint filed by animal feeder Rubina Pathan, apprehended a suspect identified as Shiva . During questioning, the suspect reportedly confessed to killing the animals.

According to NDTV Marathi, the police officials are expected to produce him before a court and seek his custody to ascertain the motive behind the alleged killings and gather technical evidence in the case.

FIR filed after cats found dead

Pathan, 53, a Govandi resident, had filed a First Information Report (FIR) at RCF Police Station after she found two dead cats, including a kitten, in the Cama Wadi area of Govandi around 10 am on September 5.

According to the FIR, one of the cats had allegedly been hit on the head with a heavy object and sustained serious injuries, while the other cat's body also bore injury marks.

Pathan had found four cats dead in the same area two days earlier, on September 3. She submitted photographs of the animals to police, alleging that they had been deliberately killed. After consulting People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, she took the bodies of the two cats found on September 5 to a veterinary hospital in Parel.

Case registered under BNS

Following her complaint, police registered the FIR under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and two provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Section 325 of the BNS covers mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal and provides for imprisonment of up to five years, a fine, or both.

PETA India announced reward

Moreover, earlier this week, PETA India had also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the alleged killings.