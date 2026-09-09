Mumbai Police Hunts Serial Cat Killer Who Allegedly Murdered 6 Felines In Govandi; PETA India Offers ₹50,000 Reward Against Information

Mumbai: Mumbai police are looking for one or more serial cat killers after about six cats were allegedly found killed and their bodies were found to be mutilated in Govandi’s Panjrapole area. Animal welfare organisation, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to any person who helps to get the accused arrested.

A first information report (FIR) was filed at the RCF police station on Monday on the basis of the complaint from Rubina Pathan (53) – an animal feeder from Govandi. According to the FIR, she found two dead cats, including a kitten, in Govandi’s Cama Wadi area at around 10 am on Saturday, September 5. She added that one of the cats was allegedly hit on the head with a heavy object and had suffered serious injuries, while the other cat’s body also showed marks of injuries.

Four Cats Found Dead Earlier

Pathan claimed, through the FIR, that she had found four cats brutally killed in the same area two days before the latest incident – on September 3. The feeder submitted photographs of all the bodies of the feline accused that they were deliberately murdered. She deposited the two bodies at the veterinary hospital in Parel after consulting PETA India.

The FIR has been registered under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and two different sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Section 325 of the BNS categorises mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless of any animal as a cognisable offence and prescribes a punishment of imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years, or with a fine, or with both.

According to the police, the identity of the accused is unknown and they are actively examining the nearby CCTV footages to gather information about the suspect. PETA India has stepped in and announced to offer a reward of up to Rs 50,000 to any person who will provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing these animals. The NGO has asked people to share information at info@petaindia.org.

PETA Condemns Animal Cruelty

PETA India’s cruelty response officer, Ishani Rathee, said, “Those who abuse animals often move on to harming other animals and humans. For everyone’s safety, it’s imperative that members of the public report cruelty to animals such as this one to the police. We commend Sr. PI Dattatray Patil for directing the registration of the FIR and sending a clear message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated.”