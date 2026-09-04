Varanasi Dog Cruelty: Man Shoots Two Community Dogs With Air Gun; PETA India Takes Action - VIDEO

Varanasi Dog Cruelty: Man Shoots Two Community Dogs With Air Gun |

Authorities in Varanasi have registered an FIR after two community dogs were allegedly shot with an air gun in separate incidents, following intervention by animal welfare activists, police officials and the dogs’ caregiver.

The case concerns an incident involving community dogs Tingo and Ghungru in the Shivpur area of Varanasi. According to the complaint, Tingo was allegedly shot at around 10:20 pm on August 18 by Avinash Chandra Sinha. When Dr Aakansha Singh, who cares for the dogs, confronted the accused, he allegedly threatened to kill all the dogs using a firearm.

The situation reportedly escalated the following morning when another community dog, Ghungru, was allegedly shot near the neck with the same air gun. Both animals sustained serious injuries and required emergency medical treatment. They subsequently underwent lifesaving surgeries and remain under the supervision of their caregiver.

PETA India said it worked with senior officials of the Varanasi Police Commissionerate, Shivpur Police Station, Dr Singh and former Union Cabinet Minister Smt Maneka Gandhi to pursue legal action and ensure that the FIR was registered.

The FIR has been filed under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Section 325 of the BNS addresses acts involving the killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless of an animal and provides for imprisonment of up to five years, a fine, or both.

PETA India praised Smt Maneka Gandhi and senior Varanasi officials, including District Collector and Magistrate Shri Satyendra Kumar, Police Commissioner Shri Mohit Aggarwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shri Gaurav Banswal and Shivpur Police Station Inspector Ajeet Kumar Verma, for supporting the registration of the case.

The animal rights organisation has also called for people who deliberately abuse animals to undergo psychiatric assessment and counselling. PETA India points to research suggesting a connection between animal cruelty and other forms of criminal behaviour. A study published in the Forensic Research & Criminology International Journal stated, “Those who engage in cruelty to animals to animals were [three] times more likely to commit other crimes, including murder, rape, robbery, assault, harassment, threats, and drug/substance abuse.”