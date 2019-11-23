Bhupendra Yadav - the BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan who halted Sena-Cong in their tracks

However, when SS refused to negotiate and BJP informed the Governor that it did not have requisite numbers, it was naturally presumed that BJP had bowed out of government formation. But if one looks back in retrospect it can be seen that never once did the BJP say that they would not form a government.

It is rightly said that politics is all about keeping ones wits and cool. So, while Shiv Sena moved on the single point agenda of getting a Thackrey in the CM chair and publicly declared every development of forming an alliance, BJP in contrast moved slowly but surely and of course silently on the course of forming a government in Maharashtra.

There were intense negotiations between BJP and Ajit Pawar over the last several days. Working in close tandem with Shah Yadav was conducting the negotiations on behalf of BJP.

BJP moved in for the kill just after the announcement of SS, NCP, Congress forming a government with Uddhav Thackrey as CM. Maharashtra election in-charge Yadav reached Mumbai and woeked out final negotiations with Ajit Pawar.

The result was an early morning swearing in of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as DyCM. According to a source in BJP, “We were always sure of forming a government.”

Yadav who has been associated with the party from his student days is presently the national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan.