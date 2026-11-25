Bhiwandi: Number Of People Hospitalised Due To Shawarma Food Poisoning Rises To 53; Samples Sent For Testing | File Photo

The number of patients hospitalised following suspected food poisoning linked to shawarma consumption in Bhiwandi rose from 48 to 53 on Wednesday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Medical Superintendent Madhavi Pandhare said, “As of now, we have 48 patients admitted here. Just 5 to 10 minutes ago, another 5 patients were admitted. Out of these 48, there are 22 men, 16 women, 3 young boys, and 7 young girls. Among the 48, one is a two-month pregnant woman.”

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Patients Report Similar Symptoms

Pandhare further added that members of 23 families said on Tuesday that they had consumed food, specifically shawarma, from a single shop. They all had similar symptoms, including vomiting, loose motions and abdominal pain.

“Everyone claims to have eaten shawarma from that one specific shop. We have collected samples of the vomit and stool for chemical analysis. Additionally, we have sent samples to the Microbiology Department at Parvara Medical College to identify any potential microorganisms or the specific type of infection involved,” Pandhare added.

The medical superintendent also said that, following the incident, police officials were informed about the people falling ill and were asked to shut down the shop to prevent further cases.

Police officials reportedly visited the hospital and recorded statements from the patients.

FDA Officials Conduct Inspection

Speaking further, she noted, “Additionally, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration)... I have personally spoken with the Additional Commissioner, who also visited the site yesterday. We conducted an inspection together, spoke with the individuals involved, and have taken the necessary steps to address the issue—specifically concerning shawarma. We have observed that about 3–4 months ago, 57 patients were admitted to the hospital after consuming shawarma.”

The medical superintendent stated that the latest shawarma-related incident occurred at a different shop, raising concerns over food safety standards. She further highlighted that the test results of the collected food samples were awaited to determine the exact cause of the illness.

Bhiwandi Shawarma Food Poisoning Incident

The latest increase in the number of patients came after several individuals fell ill on Tuesday after reportedly consuming chicken shawarma from AK Shawarma, a food stall near Vanjarpatti Naka in Bhiwandi.

The affected individuals complained of vomiting, diarrhoea, nausea and fever and were admitted to Bhiwandi Sub-District Hospital for medical treatment.

Further details regarding the condition of the patients and the laboratory test results are awaited.