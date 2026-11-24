Bhiwandi Food Poisoning: 17 Fall Ill After Allegedly Eating Chicken Shawarma, BNCMC Demolishes Unauthorised Food Stall |

Bhiwandi: In yet another suspected food poisoning incident raising serious concerns over food safety in the city, 17 people, including young children and women, were hospitalised after allegedly consuming chicken shawarma from AK Shawarma, a food stall near Vanjarpatti Naka in Bhiwandi. The victims reportedly suffered from vomiting, diarrhoea, nausea and fever and were admitted to the Bhiwandi Sub-District Hospital for treatment.

According to information received, several people from different parts of the city had purchased and consumed chicken shawarma from the stall on Monday night. Within a few hours, they began experiencing symptoms of food poisoning. As their condition worsened by Tuesday afternoon, they started arriving at the hospital for medical attention. The number of affected persons reached 17, with the possibility of further cases not being ruled out.

The victims include Rehana Firoz Khan (38), Zubia Firoz Khan (16), Mazhar alias Faisal Firoz Khan (15), Hasna Firoz Khan (10), Uzma Firoz Khan (6), Sana Momin (30), Muntasha Ansari (23), Nigar Ansari (15), Qunoot Momin (7), Mariyam Khan (26) and Kulsum Momin (2), among others. A pregnant woman is also reportedly among those receiving treatment. 2- 3 patient admitted in private hospital.

Civic body swings into action

Following information about the suspected food poisoning, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) swung into action and demolished the unauthorised AK Shawarma stall near Vanjarpatti Naka. The civic team also dismantled the shawarma preparation machine using a JCB. Assistant Commissioner Girish Goshtikar, Beat Inspector Hanuman Mhatre, Health Officer Faisal Tatli, health department personnel Nizampura police officials and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officers reached the spot.

Meanwhile, Nizampura police have registered a case in connection with the incident and initiated an investigation.

The latest episode has revived memories of a major food poisoning outbreak in June, when 107 people reportedly fell ill after consuming shawarma and pizza from a popular outlet in the Khandu Pada area.

The recurrence of such incidents has raised questions about the monitoring of roadside food stalls and the enforcement of food safety standards. Residents are now questioning whether the municipal corporation and the FDA will take sustained action against establishments compromising food hygiene, rather than responding only after people fall ill.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/