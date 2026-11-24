Central Railway's Neral Station Earns IGBC Gold Rating For Sustainable Infrastructure And Modern Passenger Amenities |

Mumbai: Neral railway station on Central Railway has received a Gold rating from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), recognising its efforts to combine environmentally sustainable infrastructure with improved passenger facilities. The rating follows the final assessment conducted this month and marks a significant milestone in the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation’s (MRVC) station improvement programme.

₹80 Crore Redevelopment Focuses On Renewable Energy And Sustainability

The station's redevelopment, costing approximately Rs 80 crore plus GST, includes a 375 kWp rooftop solar power system, energy-efficient LED lighting, BLDC fans and star-rated electrical equipment. The initiatives are aimed at reducing conventional energy consumption while making the station more environmentally sustainable. The project also focuses on natural lighting and ventilation, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and scientific waste management.

Among the major passenger infrastructure additions are two elevated decks, measuring 287 metres at Platform 1 and 120 metres at Platform 2, along with a 25-metre-wide foot overbridge and an 87-metre-long skywalk at the Karjat end. The station also has four escalators, five lifts and seating arrangements for 437 passengers. Two parking areas can accommodate 522 two-wheelers and 20 four-wheelers, while two booking offices have dedicated ticket windows for persons with disabilities.

Accessibility And Water Conservation Measures Strengthen Station Infrastructure

The station has also been equipped with ramps, tactile pathways, accessible toilets and passenger guidance signage to improve movement for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Two sewage treatment plants, with capacities of 40 KLD and 5 KLD, have been installed. Low-flow plumbing fixtures, water meters and regular water audits are among the other measures aimed at conserving water.

As part of its green initiatives, MRVC has introduced waste segregation, organic waste composting and environmentally responsible disposal. The organic manure produced is used in railway gardens. Existing trees have been preserved, while additional landscaping has been undertaken to reduce the urban heat island effect. The entire station premises have also been declared a no-tobacco and no-plastic zone.

The IGBC assessment covered six parameters, including sustainable station facilities, health and sanitation, energy efficiency, water efficiency, smart and green initiatives, and innovation and development.

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