Reddish Worm-Like Larvae Reportedly Found In MIDC Tap Water, Triggering Serious Drinking Water Safety Concerns |

Dombivli: In a disturbing development that has triggered panic among residents, reddish worm-like larvae have reportedly been found flowing directly from taps supplied by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Dombivli's residential areas. The incident has raised serious concerns over drinking water safety, with residents questioning the quality of the supply and the authorities' monitoring mechanism.

Residents Report Larvae In Direct Pipeline Water Supply

For the past two days residents of Milapnagar and neighbouring residential pockets have reportedly been noticing reddish larvae in water coming directly from their taps. Significantly, the contamination is being reported in the direct pipeline supply and not merely in water stored in building-level overhead tanks.

The problem was reported at bungalow plot number RL-136 in Milapnagar where resident Ashwini Deshpande Kulkarni noticed the larvae in the tap water. She subsequently alerted Arun Joshi, secretary of the Milapnagar Residents Welfare Association and executive committee member Raju Nalawade and showed them the affected water supply. Residents of nearby bungalows have also reported similar observations.

MIDC Officials Informed, Residents Demand Immediate Inspection

As the MIDC office remained closed on Tuesday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the matter was communicated to its officials through messages. Residents are now expecting an immediate inspection and corrective action from the authorities.

The latest incident has also revived concerns over water quality raised nearly a month ago when residents complained about an unpleasant odour in the MIDC water supply. Following the complaint, MIDC officials reportedly collected water samples and sent them for laboratory testing. However residents claim that the test results have neither been made public nor communicated to them.

Ongoing Water Cuts And Suspected Contamination Compound Residents' Woes

The situation has become particularly worrying as MIDC has already imposed water cuts due to shortages forcing residents to conserve every drop. Reports of larvae and foul-smelling water have further heightened anxiety, especially amid concerns over the spread of seasonal infections in MIDC and adjoining rural areas.

Renowned paediatrician Dr Mangesh Pate has expressed serious concern over the incident. He warned that larvae in drinking water could indicate contamination, unhygienic conditions or serious lapses in the maintenance of the water distribution system.

He cautioned that contaminated water could expose people to waterborne illnesses such as cholera, typhoid, diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, dysentery and hepatitis A and E. If the larvae are mosquito-related, there could also be an indirect risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

Dr Pate stressed that MIDC and the municipal authorities must immediately test water samples audit pipelines and storage facilities, and fix accountability to ensure safe drinking water.

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