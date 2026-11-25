Mumbai's Shawarma Safety Under Lens. | AI

Mumbai: Shawarma stalls across Mumbai and its adjoining areas have come under scrutiny following recurring reports of people falling ill after consuming the popular dish.

The latest incident was reported from Bhiwandi in Thane district, where at least 43 people, including 10 children and a pregnant woman, fell ill after eating chicken shawarma from a roadside stall near Vanjarpatti Naka, The Indian Express reported.

Complaints of vomiting, diarrhoea

After consuming the popular dish, several individuals complained of vomiting, diarrhoea and fever. Taking cognisance of the incident, the civic body demolished the stall.

The report further stated that this was the second such incident reported in Bhiwandi in the past five months. In June, more than 120 people reportedly fell ill after consuming food from Famous Shawarma in Khandu Pada.

Following the incident, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sealed the outlet and sent food samples for testing.

Previous Incidents Across Mumbai

In April 2024, at least 12 people fell ill after eating chicken shawarma from a roadside stall in Santosh Nagar, Goregaon East. The affected individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital, following which nine were discharged, while three remained hospitalised for treatment.

Another similar incident came to light shortly afterwards, involving 19-year-old Prathamesh Bhokse, who had consumed shawarma from a roadside stall near Hanuman Chawl in Trombay.

According to reports, Bhokse developed stomach pain and vomiting the following day and was admitted to KEM Hospital, where he died during treatment. Following his death, Trombay Police registered a case against two vendors and arrested them.

Why Can Shawarma Cause Food Poisoning?

Shawarma, which traces its origins to the Ottoman Empire and is closely related to Turkey's doner kebab, requires careful temperature control during preparation.

The meat is stacked on a vertical spit and cooked from the outside in. As the outer layer roasts, it is sliced off and served, while the meat inside continues to cook.

If the meat is shaved off before it is adequately cooked, undercooked portions may reach customers. Cutting too deeply into the spit can also bring raw meat and its juices into contact with cooked portions, increasing the risk of cross-contamination.

Therefore, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines emphasise adequate cooking, proper refrigeration and keeping raw and cooked food separate to minimise the risk of contamination.

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