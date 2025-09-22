Bhiwandi News: Man Rescued After Jumping Into Kasheli Creek; Seriously Injured

Crime (Representational Image) |

A 43-year-old man from Wangani jumped into Kasheli Creek in Bhiwandi early on Monday. The incident occurred around 2:49 AM when the man, identified as Avinash Utekar, was with his family members.

Officials from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation said they received information from the local fire department, following which a team was dispatched to the spot. A fire engine was rushed to the creek, and the Narpoli police also arrived to take stock of the situation.

According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the RDMC, Utekar was rescued with the help of fire brigade personnel and local residents after a relentless operation. He was immediately shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for treatment.

Utekar sustained serious injuries to his face and nose. An officer from the Narpoli police station confirmed that his family has been informed. The reason behind the suspected suicide attempt is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.