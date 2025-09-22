 Bhiwandi News: Man Rescued After Jumping Into Kasheli Creek; Seriously Injured
Officials from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation said they received information from the local fire department, following which a team was dispatched to the spot.

NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 08:43 PM IST
A 43-year-old man from Wangani jumped into Kasheli Creek in Bhiwandi early on Monday. The incident occurred around 2:49 AM when the man, identified as Avinash Utekar, was with his family members.

According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the RDMC, Utekar was rescued with the help of fire brigade personnel and local residents after a relentless operation. He was immediately shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for treatment.

