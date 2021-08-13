Bhiwandi: Cops arrest two for motorcycle theft, claim to have solved 18 cases

Thane: The Shanti Nagar police in Bhiwandi have arrested two accused and solved 14 cases of motorcycle theft and four cases of auto-rickshaw theft held in Thane region. The accused mostly use to commit theft during night hours.

The police said the arrested accused have been identified as Mohammed Sarjil Siraj Ahmed Momin, 19, and Firoz Habib Shaikh alias Lala, 25, both resident of Bhiwandi.

The police arrested the two on August 9 and are further investigating the matter. "Among the 18 cases solved by the police includes seven cases of Shanti Nagar including three motorcycle and four auto-rickshaw and 11 cases across Thane region. The 11 cases includes 2 in Narpoli, 2 from Naupada, 1 each from Bhoiwada, Kongaon, Nizampura, Kasarwadavli, Khadakpada, Bazarpeth and Shil-Daighar," said a police officer from Shanti Nagar police station.



Sheetal Raut, senior police inspector, Shanti Nagar police station confirmed about 18 cases been solved and said, "We have recovered 14 motorcycles and four auto-rickshaw worth Rs 6.76 lakhs. The accused usually use to commit the theft during night, where one use to keep watch over the area and the other use to commit the theft. They sold some vehicle, some were given to their friends and some were parked in Bhiwandi", added Raut.

The Shanti Nagar police team with the help of CCTV footage and local sources trace the accused. Now different police station across Thane city police will take their custody. "They alleged if they visit an area, they use to return back with an motorcycle. We are checking further as to how they were managing to start the vehicle," said a police officer.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 11:01 PM IST