Bhiwandi Civic Body Has No Ambulance of Its Own; Poor Patients Forced To Rely On Costly Private Services | FP photo

Bhiwandi: Despite managing a civic budget worth hundreds of crores, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) does not own a single ambulance, leaving thousands of economically weaker patients dependent on expensive private ambulance operators during medical emergencies. The absence of a dedicated municipal ambulance service has raised serious concerns over the city's emergency healthcare preparedness, with residents and healthcare officials demanding immediate intervention.

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At present, BNCMC does not operate its own hospital after the late Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital was transferred to the Maharashtra Government's Public Health Department in 2011 While the civic body currently runs 20 Urban Health Centres, one BGP Dispensary 29 Health and Wellness Centres under the National Urban Health Mission (out of 39 sanctioned), and 10 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhanas under the 15th Finance Commission, it has no ambulance to transport critically ill patients.

As a result, patients requiring referral to tertiary hospitals in Thane or Mumbai are forced to hire private ambulances, where operators often charge exorbitant fares. The limited availability of the state's free 108 emergency ambulance service further compounds the problem, particularly during peak emergency hours.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule from Bhiwandi West had provided a state-of-the-art cardiac ambulance to the municipal corporation through his Local Area Development Fund to strengthen emergency healthcare services.

However, the ambulance remained virtually unused for nearly three years as the civic administration failed to appoint a driver and medical staff to operate it. With no effective utilisation by the corporation, Choughule later withdrew the ambulance and entrusted its operation to social organisations, including MIT Foundation and Yuva Indian Foundation, on a no-profit, no-loss basis. Following this BNCMC was left without a single ambulance of its own.

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The government-run IGM Sub-District Hospital serves as the primary referral centre for residents of Bhiwandi city and surrounding rural areas. However, only two 108 emergency ambulances are available for the entire region.

One ambulance is stationed at IGM Sub-District Hospital, while the second is designated for the Kamatghar area. According to sources, due to the absence of proper infrastructure for ambulance staff at Kamatghar, the vehicle is currently stationed near the Kawad Toll Naka on the Bhiwandi-Wada Road instead of its designated location.

Healthcare experts warn that in the event of a major accident, natural disaster, or any mass casualty incident, the existing emergency ambulance network would be grossly inadequate to meet public demand.

Confirming the situation, Dr Sandeep Gadekar, Chief Medical Officer of BNCMC said that the municipal corporation currently has no ambulance in its health department.

We have written to the Municipal Commissioner requesting that ambulances be procured so that patients receive timely emergency medical transportation and better healthcare services Gadekar said.

Meanwhile Dr Madhavi Pandhare, Medical Superintendent of IGM Sub-District Hospital, stated that the hospital presently has four ambulances operating under the 102 ambulance service.

Whenever patients are referred from IGM Hospital to hospitals in Thane or Mumbai, we make every effort to provide them with free ambulance transportation she said.

Reacting to the issue, Riyaz Azmi, President of the Muztar Azmi Foundation, termed the situation unfortunate.

It is deeply disappointing that a municipal corporation with a budget running into hundreds of crores does not have its own ambulance. Mayor Narayan Choudhary should personally take cognisance of the matter, ensure the procurement of ambulances, and also operationalise the BGP Hospital at Mandai so that citizens receive better healthcare facilities Azmi said.

The absence of a municipal ambulance service has once again highlighted critical gaps in Bhiwandi's public healthcare infrastructure, with residents urging the civic administration to prioritise emergency medical services before another crisis exposes the city's fragile preparedness.