Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: 30-Hour Organ Transplant Marathon At HN Reliance Hospital Saves 6 Lives After 2 Deceased Donations

Medical teams at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital complete a 30-hour organ transplant marathon following two deceased donations | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 27: Six critically ill patients received a new lease of life after doctors and healthcare teams at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, worked continuously for nearly 30 hours to retrieve, transport and transplant organs following two deceased organ donations on June 26.

The coordinated effort resulted in six life-saving organ transplants at the hospital, while additional organs and tissues were shared with leading transplant centres across India in accordance with state guidelines.

The first donor, a 39-year-old woman who was declared brain dead after suffering severe traumatic brain injuries in a road traffic accident, gave the gift of life to multiple recipients.

At Reliance Foundation Hospital, her bilateral lungs were transplanted into a 59-year-old man on VV-ECMO support under the supra-urgent category, while her liver was transplanted into a 46-year-old woman and one kidney into a 56-year-old woman.

Her heart was allocated to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology in Ahmedabad, another kidney was shared with Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai, and both corneas were donated, restoring sight to two individuals.

The second donor, a 59-year-old woman who was declared brain dead following a left intraparenchymal haemorrhage, also extended the gift of life through organ donation.

Her liver was transplanted into a 44-year-old woman and one kidney into a 60-year-old man at Reliance Foundation Hospital, while the second kidney was allocated to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai. Both corneas were donated through the EBCRC Eye Bank, Mumbai, benefiting two more recipients.

Six Patients Receive New Life

In all, Reliance Foundation Hospital carried out five transplant surgeries involving six organs—bilateral lungs, two livers and two kidneys. Additional organs and tissues benefited patients at hospitals in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Ahmedabad, underscoring the collaborative network that supports organ transplantation across the country.

Hospital Teams Work Round The Clock

Dr Tarang Gianchandani, Group CEO – Healthcare Initiatives and CEO of Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, credited the milestone to the generosity of the donor families and the coordinated efforts of the hospital's multidisciplinary transplant teams, who worked continuously for nearly 30 hours to safely retrieve, transport and transplant every organ.

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He also thanked the Dean of JJ Hospital for supporting the retrieval and allocation process and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and the Mumbai Police for facilitating green corridors that ensured the timely transport of organs to recipients.

With these two deceased organ donations, Mumbai recorded its 31st and 32nd deceased organ donations of 2026.

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