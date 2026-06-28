Woman In Labour Forced To Wait 30 Minutes Outside Hospital In Sheopur As Staff Fail To Open Gate; Video Viral | FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A serious case of alleged medical negligence was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur, where a pregnant woman in labour was allegedly forced to wait outside a hospital for nearly 30 minutes, late at night.

According to information, the matter came to light after a video circulated on social media on Sunday. The incident took place at the Gandhi Nagar Sub Health Centre in the Premsar area of Sheopur district.

The family of 22-year-old Nikita Bairwa, wife of Rahul Bairwa and a resident of Manpur, said she began experiencing labour pain around 2 am on Sunday. She was immediately taken to the health centre.

However, the family alleged that they knocked on the hospital gate for nearly 30 minutes, but no staff member responded or opened the gate.

Watch the VIDEO here:

#WATCH | Woman In Labour Forced To Wait For 30 Minutes Outside Hospital Late At Night In MP's Sheopur As Staff Fail To Open Gate; Video Goes Viral #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh #healthcare pic.twitter.com/5Y84o1xexW — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 28, 2026

A video showing the woman in severe pain outside the hospital, while her family repeatedly tried to get the staff’s attention, has also surfaced on social media.

The family further claimed they were eventually forced to break open the gate to gain entry into the hospital.

In the video, the voice of the frustated family members and the woman in labour could also be heard.

The woman's brother said, "Ye meri behen hai, kafi der se pareshan ho rahi hai, ye delivary case hai, aur ye log jo aadhe ghante se awaz de raha hun, jaag nahi rahe bilkul bhi....(She is my sister. She has been suffering for a long time. This is a delivery case, and I have been calling and knocking on the gate for the past half hour, but no one is waking up or responding)."

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Woman gives birth to baby girl

Family also alleged that even after entering, the hospital staff did not provide immediate treatment despite the woman’s serious condition.

She was later taken to Sheopur District Hospital on a motorcycle, where she safely delivered a baby girl.

The incident has raised concerns over the functioning of emergency healthcare services at the sub health centre. The allegations against the hospital staff have not yet been independently verified.

Following the incident, villagers have demanded strict action against the responsible staff. Health department officials said they are looking into the matter and appropriate action will be taken after an investigation.

The incident has also raised questions about the availability of 24-hour emergency services at government health centres, especially for pregnant women requiring urgent medical care