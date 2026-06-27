Thane: New 18-Bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Inaugurated At Kopri's Lakhichand Fatichand Hospital

MP Naresh Mhaske inaugurated the new 18-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Sheth Lakhichand Fatichand Maternity Hospital in Kopri | File Photo

Thane, June 26: In a major boost to the city's healthcare infrastructure, a state-of-the-art 18-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was officially inaugurated on Friday at the Sheth Lakhichand Fatichand Maternity Hospital in Kopri.

The facility was dedicated to the public by Member of Parliament (MP) Naresh Mhaske in a ceremony presided over by Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar.

The event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, House Leader Hanmant Jagdale, senior civic officials and medical officers, including Chief Medical Health Officer Dr Prasad Patil and Health Officer Dr Rani Shinde.

Facility Boosts Neonatal Care

For years, this maternity hospital has served as a crucial healthcare lifeline for low-income families and residents of nearby underprivileged areas. Previously, newborns requiring critical care had to be shifted to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital or distant facilities.

With the commissioning of this 18-bed advanced intensive care unit, high-quality localised treatment is now available round the clock, eliminating the risk and stress of emergency transit.

Speaking at the event, MP Naresh Mhaske commended the persistent efforts of local representatives and lauded the Thane Municipal Corporation's medical team for their exemplary dedication, particularly their frontline service during the pandemic. He urged the administration to maintain this standard of 24/7 quality healthcare.

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Civic Leaders Reaffirm Commitment

Mayor Pimpolkar reaffirmed the corporation's commitment to delivering accessible, premium healthcare services under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Local representatives expressed gratitude to the leadership and administration for deploying expert doctors to ensure seamless operations at the new unit.

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