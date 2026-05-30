JJ Hospital Labour Ward Renovated With Modern Equipment To Strengthen Maternal Care Services

Mumbai: The labour ward at the state-run Sir J. J. Hospital in Byculla has been renovated and modernised with the support of philanthropists, social organisations and donors led by Nitin Indira-Vishnu Kadam and Team Trend Setters.

The upgraded labour ward has been equipped with modern life-saving medical equipment and improved infrastructure aimed at strengthening maternal and newborn healthcare services at one of Maharashtra’s largest public hospitals.

The renovation project was undertaken through financial support extended by Sheetal Foundation along with contributions from several benefactors. Hospital authorities said the initiative is expected to significantly improve facilities for expectant mothers and newborns from economically weaker sections of society.

Prior to the formal handover, the renovated facility was inspected by Dr. Ajay Bhandarwar, Dean of Sir J. J. Group of Hospitals, Dr. Sanjay Surase, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Vijay Kalyankar, HOD, along with nursing and medical staff members. The officials appreciated the execution of the project and the collaborative efforts involved in completing the upgrade.

Earlier, in a letter addressed to Nitin Vishnu Kadam, Dr. Ajay Bhandarwar and Dr. Vilas Kurude from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology acknowledged the role played by Team Trend Setters and associated donors in supporting healthcare initiatives at JJ Hospital, including the NICU and paediatric post-surgery wards.

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The hospital administration had appealed for support towards the rehauling, renovation, beautification and equipping of the labour ward to further enhance healthcare services for mothers and newborns.

Officials stated that the project was completed with cooperation from the administrative, medical, non-medical and Public Works Department teams of Sir J. J. Hospital.

Calling the initiative a humanitarian effort beyond infrastructure development, the organisers said the renovated labour ward represents dignity, safety and compassionate public healthcare for mothers and newborns.

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