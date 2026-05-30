Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Travels on Maha Mumbai Metro, Appreciates MMRDA For World Class Facility | Ramdas Athwale

Mumbai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale travelled on the Maha Mumbai Metro on Friday, undertaking a journey from Gundavali to Dahisar. The visit was undertaken in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call encouraging the use of public transport and sustainable modes of travel.

According to a tweet by MMMOCL, during his metro journey, Athawale inspected various passenger facilities available at the stations and reviewed commuter amenities. He also interacted with passengers during the visit and was seen engaging with commuters while descending through the station escalators.

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The Union Minister appreciated the efficiency of the Maha Mumbai Metro network and praised the smooth, comfortable and fast travel experience offered by the metro system. He noted that metro services have emerged as a reliable mode of transport for daily commuters and contribute significantly to reducing travel time across the city.

Taking to his X account, the Union Miniter mentioned travelling by the Metro and applauded the MMRDA for their work.

'I took the metro ride all the way to Dahisar yesterday, Mumbai is truly developing at a breakneck pace! Everyone should make use of public transportation, MMRDA's work is absolutely super!'

Furthermore, he added the move is in line with the Prime Ministers appeal to use public transport and mentioned that this journey was a pleasant one, once again congratulating the MMRDA.

'In line with the Hon. Prime Minister's call, I am now making maximum use of public transport. Yesterday's metro journey of mine was extremely pleasant. Heartfelt congratulations to MMRDA and Commissioner Mr. Sanjay Mukherjee for these excellent and world-class facilities! To save time and fuel, everyone should definitely take the metro.'

This comes in two weeks after the union minister travelled via the Aqua line from Vidhan Bhavan to Dharavi following PM Modi's appeal.

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