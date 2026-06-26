Bhiwandi Civic Body Gives Food Businesses 8-Day Deadline To Submit Licences After Food Poisoning Incident | Representative Image/ Investopedia

Bhiwandi: Triggering a citywide crackdown on unauthorized food establishments, the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) has directed all food business operators to submit valid licences and statutory approvals within eight days, warning that strict action will be taken against violators.

The move follows the recent food poisoning incident in Bhiwandi in which nearly 100 people reportedly fell ill and required hospitalization after consuming food from the popular "Famous Shawarma" outlet. The incident sparked widespread concern over food safety standards and the functioning of food establishments operating without proper regulatory oversight.

In an official directive, Deputy Commissioner Balakrishna Kshirsagar stated that several food-related establishments within the municipal limits have been found conducting business without obtaining mandatory government and civic licences or without renewing expired permissions. Taking serious note of the situation, the civic administration has launched a special enforcement drive aimed at ensuring compliance with food safety and licensing norms.

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The municipal corporation noted that reports regarding the recent food poisoning case were widely circulated in newspapers and across social media platforms, raising questions about regulatory compliance and public health safeguards in the city's food sector.

Referring to the provisions of Section 381(B) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, the civic body reiterated that no individual or establishment can sell food items intended for human consumption without obtaining the necessary licence from the competent authority. The provision applies to a wide range of food products, including ice cream, aerated beverages, kulfi, sugarcane juice, sliced or peeled fruits and vegetables, sweets, cooked food and other edible items.

Accordingly, the BNCMC has directed all hotels, restaurants, eateries, bakeries, sweet shops, fast-food centres, tea stalls, juice centres, grocery stores and other food business establishments operating within its jurisdiction to update their statutory approvals and submit copies of the required documents to their respective ward offices within the stipulated eight-day period.

The civic body has specified that the following documents must be submitted:

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Registration or Licence.

Municipal Trade Licence.

Shops and Establishments Registration Certificate.

Fire Department No-Objection Certificate, wherever applicable.

Permission from the Health Department.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) Registration, wherever applicable.

Any other licence or approval prescribed by the State Government or the Municipal Corporation.

Officials have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the directive and verify compliance through inspections and scrutiny of records. The administration has made it clear that establishments failing to submit the required licences within the prescribed deadline, or those found operating without mandatory approvals, will face legal and administrative action under applicable provisions.

The proposed action may include financial penalties, suspension or cancellation of licences, sealing of premises and closure of business operations. Civic authorities said the objective of the drive is not only to enforce regulations but also to safeguard public health and prevent incidents that could endanger consumers.

Deputy Commissioner Balakrishna Kshirsagar emphasized that food business operators must treat the directive with utmost seriousness and ensure timely compliance. He warned that the municipal corporation would adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards establishments operating outside the legal framework.

The latest enforcement initiative is expected to bring hundreds of food establishments under regulatory scrutiny as the civic body seeks to strengthen food safety mechanisms and restore public confidence following one of the city's most significant food poisoning incidents in recent years.

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