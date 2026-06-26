Mumbai Sees Break In Rainfall After Downpour; Yellow Alert Remains In Place | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A day after Mumbai and it's neighbouring districts witnessed heavy downpour, the weather went clear on Thursday. The region recorded insignificant rainfall in the last 24 hours, despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding an yellow alert for moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds for the region. However, as per the IMD's forecast, Mumbai will receive light to moderate rains over the weekend.

Mumbai's Colaba observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 28.8°C on Thursday, a 2.2°C below normal. However, the Santacruz observatory recorded 32.2°C.

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As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be partly cloudy with light to moderate rains spells. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33°C and 24°C, respectively.

After a prolonged delay and anxious wait, the southwest monsoon arrived over Mumbai on Tuesday. The region was lashed by heavy rainfall from Tuesday evening, with several areas recording above 300 mm rainfall by Wednesday.

As of June 25 morning, the Colaba observatory has recorded a total of 349 mm rainfall, and Santacruz observatory recorded 248 mm. On the same day last year, it was 539 mm and 476 mm, respectively.

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