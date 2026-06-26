'Will I Be Next?': Mumbai Local Train Murder Sparks Fear, Commuters Demand Urgent Security Overhaul | X

Mumbai: Two days after a 21-year-old commuter was stabbed to death inside a Western Railway local train following an argument over closing the coach door, fear has spread across Mumbai's suburban railway network. Regular passengers, especially those travelling late at night, say the incident has shattered their sense of safety, with many now questioning whether they are secure inside the city's lifeline.

At Virar, Nalasopara and Borivali stations on Thursday, commuters said they now look at fellow passengers with suspicion. Many complained that there is little visible police presence inside coaches and that carrying weapons into stations appears to be unchecked.

"Even slippers are screened at airports, but people can board local trains carrying knives. Why are there no metal detectors at station entrances?" asked Prakash Jadhav, a daily commuter from Dadar. He said his son has started asking him to travel to work by car instead of taking the train.

Daksha Gurav, a 38-year-old nurse from Nalasopara who frequently returns home after night shifts, said the murder has left her terrified. "My husband asked me to quit my job after the incident. There is no RPF personnel inside the coach. During the monsoon, arguments break out whether the doors should remain open or closed. Now it feels like anyone could pull out a knife," she said.

Virar resident Sanjay Sahu, who has travelled by local trains for two decades, said he had never seen commuters this fearful. "People openly carry blades and knives. There is hardly any baggage checking. After 10 pm, I think several times before boarding a train," he said.

Psychiatrist Dr Sunil Kadam said such incidents often trigger "travel anxiety", causing commuters to avoid public transport, lose sleep and even suffer panic attacks in crowded spaces.

Commuters are now demanding immediate security measures, including metal detectors at station entrances, regular baggage screening, RPF personnel in every coach during late hours, and a 24x7 emergency SOS response system to restore confidence in Mumbai's suburban railway network.

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