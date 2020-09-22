Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Death toll rises to 25 - Recent developments of the incident

Among the total 25 injured victims, 14 are men and 11 are women, including 4 minors, between the age group of 4 to 8 year old. While among total 23 deaths, 13 are men and 10 are women, including 10 minors between the age group of 2 to 14 year old.

BNMC suspends two civic officials for their inaction:

"Assistant commissioner, Sudam Jadhav and Junior engineer Dudhnath Yadav have been suspended till further notice, as the responsible officials didn't initiate with necessary action, evenafter no response from the residents was received after issuing warning notice twice. The inquiry committee has also been formed to carry further investigation in this matter," said Pankaj Ashiya, municipal commisioner, BNMC.

Building owner is still absconding:

"Following the incident, the case has been registered against the building's owner, Sayyed Ahmed Jeelani. However, he is still absconding, further investigation is on," said Maloji Shinde, senior police inspector, Narpoli police station, Bhiwandi.

The case has under the sections 304 (2) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, informed official from Narpoli police station.