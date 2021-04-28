Bhima-Koregaon case: Stan Swamy moves Bombay HC seeks bail

Mumbai: Tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy (83) has now approached the Bombay High Court seeking bail on health grounds. This comes after a city sessions court denied him bail, last month.

The activist, booked for his alleged role in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case and for plotting to overthrow the present Union government and also to kill prime minister Narendra Modi, was denied bail last month.

Now before the HC, the octogenarian has sought bail on health grounds. He has highlighted that he is suffering from several ailments and has also cited his old age, to make out a case for bail.

Notably, the sessions court had refused to take into account, his age saying that it could be ignored since there is prima facie case against him.

Apart from old age and health issues, Swamy has also expressed an apprehension that he might get infected with the deadly Covid19 virus has at least 40 inmates in his prison - Taloja Jail, have tested positive.

The plea is likely to come up for hearing in due course.