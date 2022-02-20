Bhayander: MBMC holds 'Rags to Bags' exhibition for display, selling of cloth bags made by Women Self Help Groups

Always under criticism for shying away from taking concrete action against the usage of banned plastic bags, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now embarked on a mission to encourage environmentally sustainable practices of 'reduce, reuse and recycle'.

The MBMC on Saturday organised a unique “Rags to Bags” exhibition to display and sell an array of trendy and useful bags manufactured by members of local Women Self Help Groups (SHG) in the twin-city.

Inaugurated by the mayor Jyotsna Hasnale in the presence of municipal commissioner Dilip Dhole, the two-day exhibition which was held at the Maxus Mall in Bhayandar (west) witnessed an encouraging response from citizens and local shopkeepers. The bags were ranged between Rs 3 to Rs 15.

"This was our pilot project. We have planned a mega-exhibition on the occasion of International Women’s Day on 8 March in which we will try to facilitate a broader platform for SHG’s and various trade associations where they can place bulk orders. This initiative will not only help us get rid of the plastic menace with an apt replacement of eco-friendly bags, but it will also provide job opportunities for women." said deputy civic chief- Ravi Pawar.

Apart from other recycled products, the added attraction in the exhibition was the utensil bank showcased by some SHG’s. The utensil bank was aimed at minimizing the use of single-use plastic/thermocol plates and cutlery during events. People will have the opportunity of borrowing steel utensils from the bank for minimal rent and return them in a few days.

The mayor appealed to citizens to use the attractive and reusable bags which were crafted out of waste clothes. The MBMC is also coordinating with various trade associations to push the use of cloth bags made by women members of the SHG’s.

ALSO READ Mira Bhayander: Bribe charges block promotions of tainted MBMC officials

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 06:34 PM IST