Bhayandar: Uttan fishermen decry bias, demand equal relief in compensation

Decrying bias in the special relief package recently announced by the state government, the fishing community from the coastal belt of Uttan, near Bhayandar, have demanded equal compensation for beneficiaries.

In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and sustained losses in fishing hours owing to a series of cyclones like Kyarr, Maha and Nisarg, the Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has announced a relief package for the fishing community in Maharashtra. The package includes a one-time help of Rs 10,000 each for traditional fishers, who use drag net, Rs 20,000 per boat using low-end mechanised boats, Rs 30,000 each per boat which use one or two-cylinder engines and Rs 30, 000 for boats using high-powered six cylinder engines or more. This, apart from a one-time grant of Rs 3,000 to help fish sellers procure ice boxes.