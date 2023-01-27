Bhayandar: Two youths die in accident while returning from 'Pathaan' night show

Accident | Representative Photo

In a tragic incident, two youths died after their bike was hit by the driver of a rashly driven truck in Bhayandar late on Thursday night. The duo were returning home after watching the night show of the recently released movie 'Pathaan' at Rassaz Multiplex in Mira Road. According to the police, the mishap was reported at Golden Nest circle at around 12:30 am when the deceased who have been identified as-Abrar Ali Manihar (22) and his friend Tufail Shamim Shah (26)- both resident of Azad Nagar in Bhayandar (east) were returning home on the latter’s bike after watching the night show of the recently released movie 'Pathaan' at Rassaz Multiplex in Mira Road.

Declared dead on arrival by doctors

The truck was headed towards the Phatak road from the direction of Kashimira. Both who suffered severe head and other injuries were declared dead before admission by on-duty doctors of a nearby hospital. “We have arrested the 45-year-old truck driver identified as Usman and booked him under section 304 (a) of the IPC for causing death by negligence,” confirmed senior police inspector of Navghar police station- Milind Desai. Further investigations were under way.

