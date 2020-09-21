Bhayandar shop raided for selling counterfeit clothing

Sleuths of the Navghar police have booked two ready-made garment retailers in Bhayandar for cheating customers by selling counterfeit versions of men’s clothing using the brand name of a reputed apparel and sports brand.

Duplicate T-shirts and track-pants, tagged with the name of a reputed brand, worth more than Rs. 2.12 lakh was seized in the raid conducted at an establishment in the BP Road area of Bhayandar (east).

The action followed after legal representatives authorized by the apparel manufacturer to keep a tab on counterfeiting, received information about the illegalities and informed the police. Subsequently the police swooped down on the establishment and seized the fake products after the owners failed to show bills to authenticate the legality of the brand.

The police have registered an offence under the relevant section of the IPC and Copyright Act, 1957.

Further investigations are on.